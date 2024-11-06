RA Increases Risk for CRSwNP Postoperative Recurrence

Photo Credit: sefa ozel

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an independent risk factor for the postoperative recurrence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), according to findings published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy. “This retrospective cohort study revealed that RA might promote tissue eosinophil infiltration,” researchers wrote, “potentially increasing the risk of postoperative CRSwNP recurrence.” The study included 517 patients, 78 with RA, who underwent functional endoscopic sinus surgery. Overall, patients with RA had a higher rate of CRSwNP recurrence, tissue eosinophil counts, and tissue eosinophil percentages compared with other patients. Among patients with CRSwNP recurrence, tissue eosinophil count, tissue eosinophil percentages, and allergic rhinitis prevalence were significantly higher than in patients without recurrence. Tissue eosinophil count and percentage, RA, and allergic rhinitis predicted increased recurrence in multivariate logistic regression analysis, and both adjusted and unadjusted models affirmed RA as an independent risk factor for recurrence. Researchers wrote that the interplay between CRSwNP and RA must be addressed to improve outcomes.