RAB12-LRRK2 complex suppresses primary ciliogenesis and regulates centrosome homeostasis in astrocytes.

The leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) phosphorylates a subset of RAB GTPases, and their phosphorylation levels are elevated by Parkinson’s disease (PD)-linked mutations of LRRK2. However, the precise function of the LRRK2-regulated RAB GTPase in the brain remains to be elucidated. Here, we identify RAB12 as a robust LRRK2 substrate in the mouse brain through phosphoproteomics profiling and solve the structure of RAB12-LRRK2 protein complex through Cryo-EM analysis. Mechanistically, RAB12 cooperates with LRRK2 to inhibit primary ciliogenesis and regulate centrosome homeostasis in astrocytes through enhancing the phosphorylation of RAB10 and recruiting RILPL1, while the functions of RAB12 require a direct interaction with LRRK2 and LRRK2 activity. Furthermore, the ciliary and centrosome defects caused by the PD-linked LRRK2-G2019S mutation are prevented by Rab12 deletion in astrocytes. Thus, our study reveals a physiological function of the RAB12-LRRK2 complex in regulating ciliogenesis and centrosome homeostasis. The RAB12-LRRK2 structure offers a guidance in the therapeutic development of PD by targeting the RAB12-LRRK2 interaction.© 2024. The Author(s).

