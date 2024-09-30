SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

RAB12-LRRK2 complex suppresses primary ciliogenesis and regulates centrosome homeostasis in astrocytes.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Xingjian Li,Hanwen Zhu,Bik Tzu Huang,Xianting Li,Heesoo Kim,Haiyan Tan,Yuanxi Zhang,Insup Choi,Junmin Peng,Pingyi Xu,Ji Sun,Zhenyu Yue

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Xingjian Li

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Neurology, The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

    Hanwen Zhu

    Department of Structural Biology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Department of Biological Sciences, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore.

    Bik Tzu Huang

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Neuroscience, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Pharmacological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Xianting Li

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Neuroscience, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Heesoo Kim

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Haiyan Tan

    Center for Proteomics and Metabolomics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Yuanxi Zhang

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Insup Choi

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Junmin Peng

    Departments of Structural Biology and Developmental Neurobiology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Pingyi Xu

    Department of Neurology, The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

    Ji Sun

    Department of Structural Biology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Department of Biological Sciences, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore.

    Zhenyu Yue

    Department of Neurology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA. zhenyu.yue@mssm.edu.

    Department of Neuroscience, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA. zhenyu.yue@mssm.edu.

    Center for Parkinson’s Disease Neurobiology, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA. zhenyu.yue@mssm.edu.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement