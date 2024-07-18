Race, Ethnic Disparities Seen in Age-Adjusted Prevalence of Arthritis

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The age-adjusted prevalence of arthritis varies by race and ethnicity, with higher prevalence seen among American Indian/Alaska Native adults, according to a study published in the July issue of Arthritis Care & Research.

Akilah Wise, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of arthritis and severe joint pain by race and ethnicity among 31,997 U.S. adults in the 2019 National Health Interview Survey.

The researchers found that the age-adjusted prevalence of arthritis was significantly higher for American Indian/Alaska Native adults compared with non-Hispanic White adults (30.3 versus 22.9 percent). Among adults with arthritis, the age-adjusted prevalence of severe joint pain was higher among American Indian/Alaska Native, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic adults compared with Whites (39.1, 36.4, and 35.7 versus 22.5 percent), and higher provider counseling for physical activity was seen among non-Hispanic Black versus White adults (58.9 versus 52.1 percent). Differences in socioeconomic factors, body mass index, depression history, and comorbid conditions could not fully explain the disparities. Additional models including inability to pay medical bills and food insecurity did not explain racial and ethnic disparities.

“Our estimates present an emerging awareness of the very high prevalence of arthritis and severe joint pain in American Indian/Alaska Native adults; this prevalence has not been addressed with public health actions that prioritize specific populations that are at higher risk,” the authors write.

