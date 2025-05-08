Racial Disparities Persist in Immediate Breast Reconstruction Rates

WEDNESDAY, May 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — While there has been an increase in immediate breast reconstruction rates following mastectomy, racial disparities in reconstruction persist in the United States, according to a study published online in the May issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Rachel E. Schafer, M.P.H., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues used data from 224,506 patients identified through the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (2005 to 2022) to investigate the impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010 on racial and ethnic diversity in immediate breast reconstruction following mastectomy.

The researchers found that pre-ACA, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, and Black or African American individuals underwent immediate breast reconstruction at significantly lower rates than White patients. Hispanic patients were significantly less likely to undergo breast reconstruction versus non-Hispanic patients (28.0 versus 33.4 percent). This trend persisted in the post-ACA period, with all racial groups undergoing immediate breast reconstruction at significantly lower rates than White patients. Hispanic patients, however, were significantly more likely to undergo immediate breast reconstruction versus non-Hispanic patients (53.8 versus 47.9 percent).

“Despite legislative efforts and a steady increase in immediate breast reconstruction rates over the years, racial disparities in breast reconstruction rates persist, highlighting the need for ongoing monitoring and targeted interventions to ensure equitable reconstructive care for all patients,” the authors write.

