WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Racial and ethnic-minority populations may experience disparities in pulmonary fibrosis (PF)-related outcomes, according to a study published online March 10 in JAMA Network Open.

Ayodeji Adegunsoye, M.D., from University of Chicago, and colleagues examined racial and ethnic differences on outcomes for the age of onset of PF. The analysis included 4,792 participants with PF nationally between January 2003 and April 2021.

The researchers found that compared with White patients, Black patients had a lower crude mortality rate ratio (0.57; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.31 to 0.97). However, for Hispanic patients, the mortality rate ratio was similar to that of White patients (0.89; 95 percent CI, 0.57 to 1.35). Black patients had higher mean hospitalization events per person versus Hispanic and White patients (Black, 3.6; Hispanic, 1.8; White, 1.7). Black patients were consistently younger than Hispanic and White patients at first hospitalization (mean age: Black, 59.4 years; Hispanic, 67.5 years; White, 70.0 years), lung transplant (Black, 58.6 years; Hispanic, 60.5 years; White, 66.9 years), and death (Black, 68.7 years; Hispanic, 72.9 years; White, 73.5 years). In both the replication cohort and in sensitivity analyses within prespecified deciles of age group, the findings remained consistent.

“These findings suggest that racial and ethnic minority populations may experience disparities in pulmonary fibrosis-related outcomes,” the authors write. “Policy initiatives and interventions for pulmonary fibrosis should consider factors underlying these disparities.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

