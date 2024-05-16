Radical Prostatectomy Confers Survival Advantage in Older Adult Patients With Advanced TURP-Diagnosed Prostate Cancer

Photo Credit: Shidlovski

The following is a summary of “Survival benefit of radical prostatectomy in patients with advanced TURP-diagnosed prostate cancer: a population-based real-world study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Surgery by Lin et al.

A significant number of prostate cancer (PCa) diagnoses stem from transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). In this study, researchers sought to investigate whether radical prostatectomy (RP) provides survival advantages for these patients, particularly among the elderly population with advanced PCa. Leveraging data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database, the study group identified 4,677 PCa cases diagnosed via TURP between 2010 and 2019. Through propensity score matching (PSM) for case matching, they conducted univariate, multivariate, and subgroup analyses to assess the impact of RP on survival outcomes.

Among the 1,313 patients who underwent RP and the 3,364 patients who did not, 9.6% of RP patients presented with advanced PCa. Both cancer-specific mortality (CSM) and overall mortality (OM) were notably reduced in RP patients compared to those who did not undergo RP, even among older patients (>75 years) with advanced disease stages (all p < 0.05), regardless of PSM application. Furthermore, younger age (≤75 years), marital status, and earlier disease stages (localized) were associated with significantly reduced risks of CSM (all p < 0.05). Interestingly, these survival benefits exhibited no significant differences across various age groups, marital statuses, or disease stages (all p for interaction > 0.05).

In summary, the retrospective population-matched study suggests that RP treatment may confer a survival advantage, particularly by reducing CSM, even among elderly patients (>75 years) with advanced PCa diagnosed via TURP.

Source: bmcsurg.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12893-024-02430-2