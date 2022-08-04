For a study, researchers employed a propensity-score analysis and compared the short- and long-term functional outcomes of single port vs. multiport robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy.

Between January 2019 and October 2020, 3 urologic surgeons at their facility performed robotic prostatectomy on all patients. Data on demographics, the operation itself, and the aftermath were gathered and assessed. The optimal matching technique was used to match patients based on body mass index, Gleason group, and prostate volume.

A total of 98 and 165 patients had single port and multiport robotic prostatectomy, respectively. About 98 multiport cases were matched 1:1 to single port instances after propensity-score matching. Multiport had a shorter median operating time (111.5 vs. 147.0 minutes, P=.0000). The median estimated blood loss from a single port was reduced (50.0 vs. 75.0 mL, P=.0006), as were the pain scores on postoperative day 0 (1.0 vs. 2.0, P=.0004), opioid usage on a postoperative day 1 (0.0 [IQR 0.0-5.0] vs. 0.0 MME [IQR 0.0-7.5], P=.0058), total opioid use (2.0 vs. 7.0 MME, P=.0008), By 6 months, more men who underwent a single port had a higher proportion of their erectile function return (23.8 vs. 4.8, P=.002).

In comparison to the multiport robotic system, the single port robotic system provides greater pain management, comparable perioperative outcomes, and intermediate-term functional outcomes, making it a secure alternative for the treatment of localized prostate cancer.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00284-9/fulltext