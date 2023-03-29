The following is a summary of the “Distinct Prognostic Impact of PET Findings Based on Radiological Appearance in Clinical Stage IA Lung Adenocarcinoma,” published in the March 2023 issue of Clinical Lung Cancer by Nakao, et al.

Although a solid CT appearance and positive positron emission tomography (PET) findings have been linked to poor outcomes in lung adenocarcinoma, the degree to which these findings overlap is unclear. Therefore, the purpose of this research was to compare the prognostic significance of PET findings in part-solid nodules (PSNs) and SNs.

Between 2010 and 2017, we analyzed data from 417 patients with clinical stage IA adenocarcinoma who had undergone curative resection. Clinicopathological features and DFS were compared between PSNs and solid nodules that were PET-positive and negative. A maximum standardized uptake value (SUV max) of 2.5 was used in our analysis. With regards to DFS (P< .001) and CIR (P<.001), the PET-positive group (n = 59) in PSNs (n = 235) had more aggressive features than the PET-negative group (n = 176).

In contrast, there was no statistically significant difference between PET-positive (n = 128) and negative groups (n = 54) in DFS (P =.521) or CIR (P =.311) in solid nodules (n = 182). Only in PSNs did the maximum SUV prove to be an independent prognostic factor of DFS (HR, 1.155; 95% CI, 1.036-1.287). This research demonstrated that PSNs and solid nodules affect PET findings’ prognosis differently. In patients with clinical stage IA lung adenocarcinoma, a PET-positive finding in PSNs was a more significant prognostic factor than in solid nodules

