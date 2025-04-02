Raman Spectroscopy for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring in Diabetes

Photo Credit: AGphoto

The following is a summary of “Calibration and performance of a Raman-based device for non-invasive glucose monitoring in type 2 diabetes,” published in the March 2025 issue of Scientific reports by Pors et al.

Raman spectroscopy had been displayed to be a feasible method for non-invasive glucose monitoring (NIGM), but its clinical application had been restricted due to a long calibration phase that generally spanned multiple weeks.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to overcome the extended calibration period limitation by using a pre-trained calibration model individualized through a brief phase of 10 measurements.

They evaluated the Raman-based NIGM device’s performance in a clinical trial with 50 individuals with type 2 diabetes over 2 days. The protocol involved a 4-hour calibration phase on day 1, followed by validation phases of 4 hours on day 1 and 8 hours on day 2, NIGM glucose readings were compared with capillary blood glucose measurements, while standardized meal challenges induced glucose fluctuations.

The results showed that the numerical and clinical accuracy of the NIGM device was assessed on 1,918 paired points, with a mean absolute relative difference of 12.8% (95% CI 12.4, 13.2). Consensus error grid analysis revealed that 100% of the NIGM readings fell within zones A and B.

Investigators concluded that the results indicated Raman spectroscopy’s potential for reliable blood glucose monitoring in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

