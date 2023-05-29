The following is a summary of “Behavioral activation for smoking cessation and the prevention of smoking cessation-related weight gain: A randomized trial,” published in the March 2023 issue of Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence by McGovern et al.

Post-cessation weight gain, also known as PCWG, is a common challenge individuals face when attempting to quit smoking. This clinical study assessed a behavioral therapy that aimed to encourage smoking cessation by focusing on alternative sources of gratification to smoking and consuming high-calorie snacks while reducing the risk of post-cessation weight gain. A group of 288 adult smokers (119 females and 169 males) was subjected to an eight-week course of transdermal nicotine. They were then randomly assigned to either eight sessions of behavioral activation for smoking cessation and the mitigation of post-cessation weight gain (BAS+) or standard smoking cessation counseling (SC). The main measures of interest were the prevalence of abstinence at the 7-day point and the PCWG at 26 weeks following the targeted cessation date.

The secondary outcome measure was the variation in caloric consumption from the pre-treatment phase to the 26-week follow-up period. The data collection period spanned from September 2016 to February 2021, with subsequent analyses conducted in July 2022. There was no significant difference in smoking abstinence rates between BAS+ and SC groups during the 26-week follow-up period (OR=0.80, 95% CI 0.50–1.27, P= 0.34; 18% versus 23%). In addition, no notable variations were observed in PCWG (post-cessation weight gain) between individuals who underwent behavioral activation and smoking cessation (BAS+) and those who underwent standard care (SC) and were abstinent for 7 days (β = −0.29, 95%CI −2.13 to 1.65, P= 0.77; 2.60 versus 2.20 pounds, respectively).

Similarly, no significant differences were observed in PCWG between the two groups among those who remained continuously abstinent (5.78 versus 5.34 pounds, respectively). No notable variances in caloric consumption were observed between BAS+ and SC from the beginning to the 26-week follow-up (β = 110.65, 95% CI −96.72 to 318.02, P = 0.30; −19.1 versus −116.9 kcals/day, respectively). The findings do not substantiate the effectiveness of BAS+ in promoting smoking cessation and averting PCWG. These observations contribute to an expanding corpus of scientific literature underscoring the difficulty in reducing post-cessation weight gain (PCWG) and fostering smoking cessation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0376871623000303