Rapid Neuroimmune Responses After Spinal Mobilization and Manipulation in Individuals with Non-Specific Neck Pain

The following is a summary of “Immediate systemic neuroimmune responses following spinal mobilisation and manipulation in people with non-specific neck pain: a randomised placebo-controlled trial,” published in the August 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Schipholt et al.

Spinal mobilization/manipulation is a prevalent remedy for spinal pain, although its operational mechanisms remain largely undisclosed. Researchers performed a retrospective study to discern the prompt neuroimmune reactions resulting from spinal mobilization/manipulation as opposed to a placebo. They compared these responses between individuals with positive and negative treatment outcomes. They also explored potential connections between these neuroimmune responses and pain reduction.

The study randomly assigned 100 patients to spinal mobilization/manipulation or placebo treatment. The main focus was assessing the levels of IL-1β and TNF-α released from blood samples taken 10 minutes and 2 hours after the procedure. Immediate effects were studied due to the connection between successful mobilization/manipulation and instant pain relief and because potential variables less influenced immediate neuroimmune responses than long-term responses. Secondary measurements involved systemic inflammatory markers, white blood cell analysis, and clinical outcomes.

Comparisons were made between the experimental and placebo groups and between good and poor outcomes within the experimental group. Intention-to-treat analyses using linear mixed-effect models were employed to estimate intervention effects. Although substantial pain reduction favored mobilization/manipulation (mean difference was 30 mm at 10 min and 32 mm at 2 h, P< 0.001), no significant differences emerged in primary outcomes between groups or outcomes (P ≥ 0.10).

The study concluded systematic identification of potential neuroimmune responses after spinal mobilization/manipulation remains elusive. Future studies might explore extended treatment durations and localized neuroimmune reactions.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-023-39839-3