Rapid PrEP Initiative Supported by Both Patients and Clinicians

Photo Credit: Ivan-balvan

Rapid PrEP initiatives were unanimously supported by both patients and clinicians at a sexual health center, indicating the potential of this approach for initiating PrEP, according to findings published in the Journal of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care. Meredith E. Clement, MD, and colleagues utilized focus group discussions with clinicians and patients at a single sexual health center and developed a rapid PrEP initiative model. Patients preferred the ease of same-day PrEP initiation and highlighted a need for navigational support, financial counseling, and integrating PrEP care within their other clinical needs. Patients also suggested that clinicians at sexual health centers discuss PrEP and HIV with all patients, regardless of whether the clinician perceived a patient to be at risk for HIV. “Numerous barriers to PrEP care, including gaps in knowledge about PrEP and logistical barriers, could be resolved or reduced via (rapid PrEP initiation),” Dr. Clement and colleagues wrote.