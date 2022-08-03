TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The projected rates of cardiovascular (CV) risk factors and disease are expected to increase considerably by 2060, especially among racial and ethnic minorities, according to a study published in the Aug. 9 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Reza Mohebi, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of CV risk factors and CV disease according to age, sex, race, and ethnicity using models based on the 2013 to 2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data combined with projection counts for the years 2025 to 2060 from the 2020 U.S. Census.

The researchers found that compared with 2025, by 2060, the number of people with diabetes mellitus, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity will increase by 39.3, 27.2, 27.5, and 18.3 percent, respectively. Concurrently, the projected prevalence for ischemic heart disease, heart failure, myocardial infarction, and stroke will increase by 31.1, 33.0, 30.1, and 34.3 percent, respectively. The prevalence of CV risk factors and disease is projected to decrease among White individuals, while in racial and ethnic minorities, significant increases are projected.

“Our analysis projects that that the prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors and diseases will continue to rise with worrisome trends,” a coauthor said in a statement. “These striking projections will disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations in the U.S.”

