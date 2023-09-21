Rates of Parastomal Hernia and the Impact of Exercise Following Ostomy Surgery

The following is a summary of “Parastomal Hernia Rates and Exercise After Ostomy Surgery,” published in the June 2023 issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum by Park et al.

Parastomal hernias are frequently encountered in medical practice and have a detrimental impact on the quality of life of affected individuals. Researcher’s hypothesis postulates that the level of physical activity, or the absence thereof, may correlate with a parastomal hernia. If so, this could be a viable target for preventive measures. The aim was to assess the incidence and potential risk factors associated with parastomal hernias among individuals with a permanent ostomy. This study was conducted as a retrospective cohort and survey analysis. The postal survey encompassed inquiries regarding parastomal hernia, associated symptoms, and lifestyle factors and validated tools for assessing the quality of life and physical activity levels related to the stoma. Medical record abstraction was performed to determine the presence of clinical comorbidities. This study was conducted within a solitary, expansive academic medical facility.

Patients who underwent surgical procedures involving a permanent urostomy, colostomy, and ileostomy from 2014 to 2018 were included in the study. Parastomal hernia (subject’s self-reported condition) and physical activity, quantified in total metabolic equivalent minutes/week, were the primary outcome measures in the researcher’s research. A total of 443 out of 724 patients exhibited a response, resulting in a response rate of 61.2%. A total of 212 patients (47.9%) presented with urostomies, while 160 patients (36.1%) exhibited colostomies, and 99 patients (22.3%) displayed ileostomies. About 128 individuals (29.7%) revealed a parastomal hernia, with prevalence rates of 27.1% for urostomy, 40.0% for colostomy, and 23.7% for ileostomy.

There was a statistically significant correlation observed between reduced physical activity and an increased occurrence of parastomal hernia (median, 579 metabolic equivalent-minutes/week for individuals with parastomal hernias compared to 1,689 metabolic equivalent-minutes/week for those without; p = 0.001). The correlation between physical activity and parastomal hernia may be influenced by factors such as obesity or the potential restriction of physical abilities in patients with parastomal hernia. The prevalence of parastomal hernias remains elevated in contemporary medical procedures. This study demonstrates a correlation between patients’ level of physical activity and the occurrence of a parastomal hernia, indicating a higher prevalence among patients with lower exercise levels.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2023/06000/Parastomal_Hernia_Rates_and_Exercise_After_Ostomy.11.aspx