TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2008 to 2017, there were decreases in the rates of recurrent myocardial infarction (MI), recurrent coronary heart disease (CHD) events, heart failure hospitalization, and all-cause mortality in both men and women, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Circulation.

Sanne A.E. Peters, Ph.D., from The George Institute for Global Health and Imperial College London, and colleagues used data from 770,408 U.S. women and 700,477 U.S. men who had an MI hospitalization between 2008 and 2017. Participants were followed for one year after MI.

The researchers observed decreases in the age-standardized recurrent MI rates per 1,000 person-years from 2008 to 2017, from 89.2 to 72.3 in women and from 94.2 to 81.3 in men. Decreases were also seen in recurrent CHD event rates from 166.3 to 133.3 in women and from 198.1 to 176.8 in men. Decreases were seen in heart failure hospitalization rates, from 177.4 to 158.1 in women and from 162.9 to 156.1 in men. In women and men, all-cause mortality rates decreased, from 403.2 to 389.5 and from 436.1 to 417.9, respectively.

“The rates of recurrent events in people who survived a heart attack are still very high in both sexes,” Peters said in a statement. “Patients should speak with their doctors to ensure that they get the right treatments to prevent secondary events and must make sure that they adopt or maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, which partially funded the study.

