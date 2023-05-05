The following is a summary of “Outcome and patterns of relapse in primary gastric diffuse large B cell lymphoma treated with RCHOP,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Ma’koseh, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the patterns and predictors of relapse in patients with early-stage gastric diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisolone (RCHOP), and to determine the correlation of different variables with progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and local relapse-free survival (LRFS).

The medical records of 72 patients with stage I or II gastric DLBCL treated with six cycles of RCHOP without radiotherapy from 2005 to 2019 were reviewed. The patients were evaluated for various variables and their correlation with PFS, OS, and LRFS.

Out of the 72 patients, 64 (88.1%) achieved complete response (CR), while 8 (11.9%) had refractory disease. Of the patients who achieved CR, 9 (14%) relapsed, with 7 (78%) relapses being loco-regional. Abnormal LDH (P = 0.028), H. pylori-negative (P = 0.032), and stage-adjusted international prognostic index (sa-IPI) > 1 (P = 0.013) correlated with loco-regional failure. The 5-year PFS, OS, and LRFS were 74.8%, 75.3%, and 87.5%, respectively, after a median follow-up of 58 (range: 6–185) months. The median time to progression or relapse was 9 months (range: 5–54 months). Multivariate analysis revealed that sa-IPI > 1 (HR: 3.56, CI: 1.35–8.8, P = 0.01) was associated with PFS, while low albumin (HR: 8.85, CI: 1.09–71.4, P = 0.041) was associated with worse OS. None of the variables were associated with LRFS.

RCHOP treatment of primary gastric DLBCL resulted in a high CR rate, and most treatment failures were loco-regional. Sa-IPI and H. pylori status were found to be associated with loco-regional failure and could be used to identify patients who may benefit from combined modality treatment.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2198898