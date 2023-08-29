Readmission for 30 days in Uncomplicated Choledocholithiasis Patients

The following is a summary of “Thirty-Day Readmission Among Patients With Uncomplicated Choledocholithiasis,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Clinical Gastroenterology by Wang et al.

Researcher’s objective was to ascertain the frequency of hospital readmissions within 30 days for individuals with uncomplicated choledocholithiasis and to evaluate its influence on mortality and utilization of healthcare resources in the United States. Non-elective admissions for adult patients with uncomplicated choledocholithiasis were identified from the Nationwide Readmission Database from 2016 to 2018. The primary outcome measure was the readmission rate for any cause within 30 days. Secondary outcomes included factors contributing to readmission, mortality rate upon readmission, medical procedures performed, and utilization of resources (such as duration of hospitalization and overall costs and charges incurred during hospitalization).

Cox regression analysis was utilized to identify independent risk factors for readmission. The 30-day readmission rate was 9.3%. Following procedures, biliary and pancreatic pathologies and complications comprised 36.6% and 10.3% of readmissions, respectively. The mortality rate among patients readmitted to the hospital was higher than that for initial admissions (2.0% vs. 0.4%, P<0.01). Patients who were readmitted demonstrated a lower likelihood of undergoing endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (61% vs. 69%, P<0.01) and laparoscopic cholecystectomy (12.5% vs. 26%, P<0.01) during their initial hospitalizations. A cumulative sum of 42,150 hospital days was observed for readmission, resulting in a comprehensive economic burden of $112 million (in costs) and $470 million (in charges) for in-hospital healthcare services.

The independent factors that were found to predict readmission include being male, having Medicare insurance (as opposed to private insurance), having a higher Elixhauser Comorbidity Index score, not undergoing endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography or laparoscopic cholecystectomy procedures, experiencing postprocedural complications related to the digestive system, requiring hemodynamic or respiratory support, being admitted to urban hospitals, and being treated at hospitals with lower volumes of uncomplicated choledocholithiasis cases. The 30-day readmission rate for uncomplicated choledocholithiasis is 9.3%. The occurrence of readmission was linked with increased mortality, morbidity, and utilization of healthcare resources. Several autonomous prognosticators of readmission were identified.

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2023/07000/Thirty_Day_Readmission_Among_Patients_With.13.aspx