The following is a summary of “REMIT-UC: Real-World Effectiveness and Safety of Tofacitinib for Moderate-to-Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis,” published in the May 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Ma, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the real-world effectiveness and safety of tofacitinib for treating ulcerative colitis (UC).

The REMIT-UC study was conducted as a multicenter cohort study in Canada. A total of 334 adult outpatients with UC treated with tofacitinib were included, and standardized data collection was performed. The primary outcomes evaluated were the achievement of clinical and endoscopic remission. Safety outcomes were reported using incidence rates (events/100 patient-years of exposure). A multivariable Cox proportional hazards model was used to identify predictors of loss of response after dose de-escalation to 5 mg twice daily (BID) of tofacitinib.

At weeks 12, 24, and 52, clinical remission was achieved by 35.3% (106/300), 36.0% (104/289), and 35.2% (93/264) of patients, respectively. Endoscopic remission was achieved by 18.5% (15/81), 23.0% (28/122), and 25.7% (35/136) of patients at weeks 12, 24, and 52, respectively. The incidence rates of serious infections, herpes zoster, and venous thromboembolism were 2.1 [0.9–4.2], 0.5 [0.1–1.9], and 1.1 [0.3–2.7], respectively. Among responders, 44.5% (109/245) experienced loss of response during follow-up, and 54.9% (39/71) of patients who re-escalated to 10 mg BID regained response. Patients with a baseline Mayo endoscopic score of 3 (adjusted hazard ratio 3.60 [95% CI: 1.70–7.62]) and prior biologic failure (adjusted hazard ratio 3.89 [95% CI: 1.28–11.86]) had a higher risk of losing response after dose reduction.

Approximately one-third of patients with UC treated with tofacitinib achieved clinical remission with few serious adverse events. However, half of the patients experienced loss of response upon dose de-escalation, and only partial recapture of response was observed with an increased maintenance dose. Patients with negative prognostic factors should be informed about the risks and benefits of continuing high doses of tofacitinib.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Fulltext/2023/05000/REMIT_UC__Real_World_Effectiveness_and_Safety_of.23.aspx