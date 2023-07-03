The following is a summary of “Real-life Data on the Effect of Medical Therapy for Amiodarone-induced Thyrotoxicosis on CV Events and Hospitalizations,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Cappellani, et al.

Patients diagnosed with amiodarone-induced thyrotoxicosis (AIT) often receive initial therapy for thyrotoxicosis in various medical settings before being referred to a specialized center. For a study, researchers sought to determine whether the choice of first-line medical therapy (i.e., the therapy administered at the initial diagnosis of AIT) impacts the outcomes of AIT patients.

A historical-prospective cohort study was conducted at a single center involving 313 AIT patients. Clinical and biochemical data were collected during the first diagnosis, during AIT, and at the referral center. The primary outcomes assessed were cardiovascular (CV) events and hospitalizations. The appropriateness of first-line therapies was determined based on the use of glucocorticoids for type 2 AIT and methimazole at the approved dose for type 1 AIT, either as optimal medical therapy (OMT) alone or in combination with right-dose combination therapy (RCT). Other therapies, including no therapy, were considered inappropriate. The duration of exposure to thyrotoxicosis was defined as the time from the first diagnosis of AIT to its remission.

Among the patients, 34.5% received appropriate therapies (28.1% OMT, 6.4% RCT), while 65.5% received inappropriate therapies. Patients who received inappropriate therapies had a higher incidence of CV events (33.2% vs. 4.5%) and hospitalizations (24.9% vs. 6.5%) compared to those who received appropriate therapies (P < .0001 for both). Appropriate therapies were associated with reduced serum thyroid hormone concentrations (P = .018) from the first diagnosis to referral, which was not observed with inappropriate therapies. Patients receiving inappropriate therapies had a longer duration of exposure to thyrotoxicosis, which was identified as a risk factor for arrhythmias (hazard ratio [HR] 1.004; P = .0008), major acute CV events (HR 1.004; P = .020), and hospitalizations (HR 1.006; P < .0001).

The choice of first-line medical therapy for AIT has an impact on the duration of exposure to thyrotoxicosis as well as the occurrence of CV events and hospitalizations.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/6/1298/6966147?redirectedFrom=fulltext