Real-World Experience: Long-Term Immune Reconstitution in Elapegademase-Treated ADA-Deficient Patients

The following is a summary of “Long-Term Immune Reconstitution in ADA-Deficient Patients Treated With Elapegademase: A Real-World Experience,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Murguia-Favela et al.

ADAGEN, an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) derived from bovine enzymes, has been utilized to treat adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). REVCOVI (elapegademase), a modified bovine recombinant protein, replaced ADAGEN in 2018. The goal is to determine the long-term benefits of REVCOVI in ADA-SCID patients. About 17 patients with ADA-SCID treated with REVCOVI for at least 6 months were evaluated for ERT, infectious and non-infectious complications, and metabolic and immune status.

About 11 patients had previously been treated with ADAGEN for 16 to 324 months, while 6 patients had never received ERT. REVCOVI was administered twice weekly at 0.4 mg/kg/wk to ERT-naive patients. In contrast, patients transitioning to REVCOVI from ADAGEN continued at the same frequency and equivalent dose as ADAGEN, resulting in a significantly lower (P =.007) total REVCOVI dose in the transitioning group. REVCOVI treatment in the ERT-naive group resolved many clinical and laboratory complications of ADA deficiency. In contrast, the transitioning patients did not experience any new adverse effects.

REVCOVI treatment increased plasma ADA activity and decreased dAXP (including deoxyadenosine mono-, di-, and triphosphate) in the majority of patients; these effects persisted throughout the 7- to 37-month treatment periods, except in two patients with inadequate adherence. After 0.5 to 6 months, the injection frequency of some patients was reduced to once per week while maintaining good metabolic profiles. All ERT-naive neonates treated with REVCOVI demonstrated an increase in the number of CD4+ T and CD19+ B cells. However, these counts remained stable but below average in most transitioning patients. REVCOVI is effective for ADA-SCID management.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823001149