The following is a summary of “Real-world experience with isatuximab in the treatment of relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma: a case series from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hematology by Wilde, et al.

Daratumumab and isatuximab are CD38-directed monoclonal antibodies that have been approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM). Real-world studies are important to confirm the clinical potential of these novel anti-myeloma therapies. The article aims to describe the real-world experience with isatuximab-based therapy in a selection of four relapsed/refractory (RR) MM patients treated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The study was a case series that describes the experience of four RRMM patients treated with isatuximab-based therapy. The patients were heavily pretreated; three had prior exposure to daratumumab-based therapy. The response to isatuximab-based therapy was evaluated in terms of clinical benefit.

Isatuximab-based therapy provided clinical benefit to all three patients who had prior exposure to daratumumab-based therapy, despite being heavily pretreated. These findings support the need for larger prospective studies to evaluate the impact of prior daratumumab use on the efficacy of isatuximab-based therapy. Two of the cases included in this report displayed renal insufficiency, and the experience with isatuximab in these patients further supports its use in this setting.

The clinical cases described in the study demonstrated the potential of isatuximab-based treatment for RRMM patients in a real-world setting. The findings were important for confirming the clinical potential of novel anti-myeloma therapies, such as isatuximab.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2182098