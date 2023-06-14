The following is a summary of “Prognostic evaluation and staging optimization of the Mayo Additive Staging System (MASS) in real world for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients,” published in the May 2023 issue of Hematology by Cao, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the prognostic value of the Mayo Additive Staging System (MASS) in real-world patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM).

A retrospective analysis was conducted on clinical data from 307 patients with newly diagnosed MM between August 2015 and June 2022. Survival analysis was performed for each subgroup based on the MASS. The prognostic value of the MASS was compared to that of the original staging systems. Further stratification was performed for patients in the high-risk group.

The patients were categorized into MASS stages I (93 cases), II (91 cases), and III (123 cases), and significant differences in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were observed among all groups (P < 0.0001). OS and PFS also varied among patients at each MASS stage in all subgroups based on treatment regimen, age, transplant status, renal function, and bone destruction (P ≤ 0.05). The MASS was utilized for risk stratification in conjunction with the Mayo Myeloma Stratification and Risk-adjusted Treatment Stratification System 3.0 (mSMART3.0) and Revised International Staging System (R-ISS). Additionally, within the high-risk group identified by MASS, patients with scores of 2 and 3 exhibited OS of 23.7 and 10.1 months (P = 0.004), and PFS of 17.6 and 8.2 months (P = 0.004), respectively. Patients in the high-risk, complex karyotype group not covered by SMART staging criteria demonstrated shorter OS and PFS than those in the mSMART3.0 high-risk and MASS stage III groups.

The study confirmed the prognostic value of the Mayo Additive Staging System (MASS) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and suggested that it provides better prognostic evaluation than the SMART and R-ISS systems.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2208914