Realist Evaluation of Data Utilization in NHS Primary Care Commissioning

The following is a summary of “Usage of data in NHS primary care commissioning: a realist evaluation,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Jager, et al.

In the British National Health Service (NHS), primary care commissioners’ emphasis on leveraging data for informed decision-making has grown significantly. Despite this push, there needs to be more comprehensive research addressing this shift. For a study, researchers sought to delve deeper into the methods, rationales, and outcomes associated with primary care commissioners’ data utilization, specifically quantitative and statistical information, in their commissioning activities.

Employing a realist evaluation framework, they developed context-mechanism-outcome configurations (CMOs) to comprehend the intricate dynamics influencing data usage within primary care commissioning. Through qualitative content analysis, insights from 30 interviews and 51 meetings (comprising 51 recordings and 19 associated meeting minutes) were meticulously analyzed to formulate these CMOs. A purposive sampling strategy ensured a diverse representation of interviewees from various backgrounds, enriching the study’s depth and breadth.

The analytical endeavor established 35 distinct CMOs, collectively shaping an overarching realist program theory. Notably, 13 CMOs mirrored those identified in a prior realist synthesis on a similar subject, while 3 emerged as condensed versions. Furthermore, 7 entirely novel CMOs surfaced, accompanied by 12 CMOs that underwent refinement and enhancement compared to the prior synthesis. Key insights unveiled contexts that either facilitated or hindered data utilization. Facilitators encompassed elements like the presence of a dedicated data champion and the perception that external providers introduced fresh skill sets and varied data types. Conversely, barriers were identified, such as data inconsistencies due to non-interoperability and financial constraints that curtailed evidence-driven decision-making by commissioners.

While primary care commissioners were keenly inclined to harness data for insights, facilitating improvements, and guiding decisions, they grappled with notable challenges in this pursuit. Recognizing replicable contexts that bolster data utilization can guide policy recommendations, especially given governments’ escalating commitment to data-centric commissioning and health policy formulation.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02193-4