The following is a summary of “Revisiting autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome caused by Fas ligand mutations,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Maccari, et al.

Autoimmune-lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS) is a condition characterized by expanded double-negative T cells (DNT) and elevated serum biomarkers resulting from loss-of-function mutations in the FAS or FASLG genes. Fas ligand (FasL), expressed by activated T cells, induces cell death by binding to Fas. Although heterozygous FAS mutations are commonly associated with ALPS, biallelic FASLG mutations are rare, with only two reported heterozygous variants showing atypical clinical features. For a study, researchers sought to reassess the significance of heterozygous FASLG mutations as a cause of ALPS.

A total of 24 individuals with predicted deleterious homozygous or heterozygous FASLG variants were analyzed for clinical features and biomarkers. Cytotoxicity assays were performed using patient T cells, and biochemical assays were conducted using recombinant FasL.

Homozygous FASLG variants led to the loss of cytotoxicity, resulting in severe early-onset ALPS characterized by elevated DNT, increased vitamin B12 levels, and the absence of soluble FasL. On the other hand, heterozygous FASLG variants affected FasL function by reducing expression, impairing trimerization, or preventing Fas binding. However, these variants did not cause elevated DNT or vitamin B 12 levels and did not impact FasL-mediated cytotoxicity. The previously reported dominant-negative effects of certain variants could not be confirmed. Even the Y166C variant, which showed loss of Fas binding and dominant-negative behavior in biochemical assays, did not impair cellular cytotoxicity or lead to elevated vitamin B 12 levels and DNT.

Heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in FASLG are better tolerated compared to FAS mutations, possibly explaining the low frequency of ALPS-FASLG cases.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00001-5/fulltext