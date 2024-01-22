Recall of Charcuterie Meat Expanded Amid Ongoing Salmonella Outbreak

FRIDAY, Jan. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that a recent recall of charcuterie meats is being expanded due to a doubling of Salmonella cases linked to the meats.

“Since the last update on Jan. 5, 2024, 23 more illnesses have been reported and an additional eight states have reported cases, creating a total case count of 47 illnesses from 22 states,” the agency said in a statement. Ten people have had illnesses so severe as to require hospital care. No deaths have been reported.

While the prior recall was limited to just one lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, the recall has now widened.

“CDC now advises not to eat, serve, or sell any lots of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco while the investigation is ongoing. These are sold in twin-packs,” the CDC said. A detailed list and photos of the products under recall can be found on the CDC website.

Ohio seems to be the epicenter of the Salmonella outbreak, with 11 cases diagnosed there, but there are also five cases in Washington state and four in New York. Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin have two cases each. Fourteen other states have one reported case each: Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Vermont.

