SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Recent Advances in Burn Care Reduce Burn-Related Deaths

Aug 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Radzikowska-Büchner E, et al. An overview of recent developments in the management of burn injuries. Int J Mol Sci. 2023;24(22):16357. doi: 10.3390/ijms242216357

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement