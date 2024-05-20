SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Recent Insights into the Roles of PEST-Containing Nuclear Protein.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Shiyun Guo,Ruidong Ding,Qian Zhao,Xu Wang,Shuangyu Lv,Xin-Ying Ji

  • Shiyun Guo

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China.

    Ruidong Ding

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China.

    Qian Zhao

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China.

    Xu Wang

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China.

    Shuangyu Lv

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China. shuangyulv@163.com.

    Xin-Ying Ji

    Henan International Joint Laboratory for Nuclear Protein Regulation, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Henan University, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China. 10190096@vip.henu.edu.cn.

    Kaifeng Key Laboratory for Infectious Diseases and Biosafety, Kaifeng, 475004, Henan, China. 10190096@vip.henu.edu.cn.

    Faculty of Basic Medical Subjects, Shu-Qing Medical College of Zhengzhou, Mazhai, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450064, Henan, China. 10190096@vip.henu.edu.cn.

