Recognizing Voting as a Social Determinant of Health

Jun 25, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Advancing Health Equity through Protecting and Promoting Access to Voting. APHA (American Public Health Association). https://www.apha.org/Policies-and-Advocacy/Public-Health-Policy-Statements/Policy-Database/2023/01/18/Access-to-Voting

Healthy People 2030: Social Determinants of Health. https://health.gov/healthypeople/priority-areas/social-determinants-health

World Health Organization. Social determinants of health. https://www.who.int/health-topics/social-determinants-of-health#tab=tab_1.

AMA Acknowledges Voting Is a Social Determinant of Health — Gerrymandering has disenfranchised already vulnerable communities, delegates argue. https://www.medpagetoday.com/meetingcoverage/ama/99223

Support for Safe and Equitable Access to Voting H-440.805. AMA Public Health Policy https://policysearch.ama-assn.org/policyfinder/detail/voting%20as%20social%20determinant%20of%20health?uri=%2FAMADoc%2FHOD.xml-h-440.805.xml

Health Plan Initiatives Addressing Social Determinants of Health H-165.822 https://policysearch.ama-assn.org/policyfinder/detail/social%20determinants%20of%20health?uri=%2FAMADoc%2FHOD.xml-H-165.822.xml

Nelson C, Sloan J, Chandra A. Examining Civic Engagement Links to Health Findings from the Literature and Implications for a Culture of Health. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation; 2019. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3163.html

Ballard PJ, Hoyt LT, Pachucki MC. Impacts of adolescent and young adult civic engagement on health and socioeconomic status in adulthood. Child Dev. 2018;90(4):1138–1154. https://srcd.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cdev.12998

Local Officials Often Make Healthcare Decisions with Little Input from Citizens. Milken Institute School of Public Health https://onlinepublichealth.gwu.edu/resources/local-politics-and-healthcare/

Robert J. Blendon, John M. Benson Implications of the 2020 Election for U.S. Health Policy NEJM 2020/10/28 doi: 10.1056/NEJMsr2031592 https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMsr2031592

Anisha Ganguly, Danielle Morelli, Kavita P. Bhavan. Voting As a Social Determinant of Health: Leveraging Health Systems to Increase Access to Voting: https://catalyst.nejm.org/doi/abs/10.1056/CAT.22.0368

