Recommendations for Neurological and Psychiatric Manifestations in Sjögren’s Disease

Photo Credit: Alkov

The following is a summary of “Recommendations on neurologic, cognitive, and psychiatric manifestations in patients with Sjögren’s disease by the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology,” published in the February 2025 issue of Advances in Rheumatology by Oliveira et al.

Patients with primary Sjögren’s disease (SjD) experience diverse neurological and psychiatric symptoms, impacting daily life and prognosis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on neurological symptoms of Sjögren’s disease, which are often unrecognized in autoimmunity. The EULAR Sjogren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index (ESSDAI) captures only some of these manifestations.

They conducted a systematic review on the diagnosis and prevalence of nervous system manifestations in primary SjD, following Cochrane guidelines. They included observational studies focused on diagnosis and prevalence. They used a generalized linear mixed model (GLMM) with a random-effects model, computing results via logit transformation in R (version 3.6.1) using ‘meta’ and ‘metafor’ packages. They assessed expert agreement through the Delphi method in in-person meetings.

The results showed ten recommendations for investigating and managing neurological involvement in SjD, with 100% agreement among participants.

Investigators contributed to the literature on SjD care and highlighted the lack of systemic assessment in routine healthcare. They focused on neurological, cognitive, and psychiatric impairments in primary SjD.

Source: advancesinrheumatology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42358-025-00438-7