SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Recommendations for Tailoring Home Exercise Protocols for Fibromyalgia

Mar 04, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

de Souza LC, Vilarino GT, Andrade A. Effects of home-based exercise on the health of patients with fibromyalgia syndrome: a systematic review of randomized clinical trials. Disabil Rehabil. 2025;47(1):80-91. doi:10.1080/09638288.2024.2337105

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Loiane Cristina de Souza

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Doctoral Student
    Department of Physical Education
    Health and Sports Science Center
    Santa Catarina State University
    Florianópolis, Brazil

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement