Recommendations Updated for Flu Vaccine in Children

TUESDAY, Aug. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Recommendations have been updated for influenza vaccination among U.S. children for the 2023 to 2024 season, according to a policy statement and accompanying technical report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published online Aug. 29 in Pediatrics.

Sean T. O’Leary, M.D., M.P.H., from the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, and colleagues updated recommendations for the routine use of influenza vaccine and antiviral medications for prevention and treatment of influenza during the 2023 to 2024 season.

The AAP recommends influenza vaccination for all children and adolescents from age 6 months and older during the 2023 to 2024 influenza season. Any licensed influenza vaccine product appropriate for age and health status is recommended, with no preference for one product over another. To capture all opportunities for vaccination and achieve the highest possible coverage, providers may administer whichever product is appropriate and readily available. For immunocompromised persons and those with certain chronic medical conditions, live-attenuated influenza vaccines should not be used. The number of influenza doses recommended for children is unchanged in the 2023 to 2024 influenza season and is based on age at first dose administration and vaccination history. Influenza vaccination of all children should be promoted, especially those younger than 5 years and high-risk groups and their contacts unless contraindicated. More details on dosing, timing, high-risk children, pregnant and postpartum individuals, travel considerations, contraindications, and reducing barriers and disparities to vaccination are also outlined in the recommendation.

“As we saw during the 2022-23 flu season, influenza can cause serious illness in children,” Kristina Bryant, M.D., from the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, said in a statement. “We have safe and effective vaccines that can protect children from severe flu and reduce the spread of influenza in the community, and we need to increase access to these vaccines.”

Policy Statement

Technical Report

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

