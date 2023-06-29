THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The timing of elective surgery for patients after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is revisited in a guideline update issued by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation and published online June 19 in Anaesthesia.

Given widespread vaccination, less virulent variants, contemporary evidence, and a need to increase access to safe surgery, Kariem El-Boghdadly, M.B.B.S., from Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, and colleagues updated recommendations relating to the timing of elective surgeries after COVID-19 infection.

According to the recommendations, patients who develop SARS-CoV-2 symptoms within seven weeks of planned surgery should be screened, and tested if appropriate, before undergoing elective surgery. Elective surgeries should not be performed within two weeks of SARS-CoV-2 infection. A risk assessment should be conducted between two and seven weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection, considering factors such as age, infection factors, and surgical risk. Scheduling the procedure within two and seven weeks after infection should be discussed if the patient and surgery are low risk; the risk of delay should also be considered. For patients who have fully recovered from or have had mild SARS-CoV-2 infection, there is no evidence to support delaying surgery beyond seven weeks.

“As the disease evolves and becomes less virulent and increasing numbers of the population have either been vaccinated, exposed or both, these recommendations help provide guidance on balancing the risk of delaying surgery against the risk of complications,” Michael W. Champeau, M.D., president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, said in a statement.

