Reconstruction following total vulvectomy is a reconstructive challenge. Previously described techniques typically require bilateral flaps and the associated donor site morbidity. We present a case of reconstruction after radical total vulvectomy using a single split anterolateral thigh (ALT) perforator flap with a design that optimizes perfusion while allowing for primary donor site closure. A 68-year-old female with a history of vulvar squamous cell carcinoma who had previously undergone vulvectomy and radiation therapy presented with local recurrence. The patient required a radical total vulvectomy, resulting in a 12 × 10 cm vulvar defect. A 2-perforator ALT flap (25 × 7 cm) was harvested, split transversely, and then inset in a circumferential manner around the vulva. This approach contrasts with previous reports, which split the ALT flap longitudinally or centrally, and can compromise perfusion and/or preclude primary donor site closure. The patient healed without complication with 6 months of follow-up. The described approach allows for total vulvectomy reconstruction using a single ALT flap with a perforator configuration that maximizes perfusion while obviating the need for donor site grafting.© 2020 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.