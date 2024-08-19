Recovery from alcohol use disorder: Reinforcer pathology theory, measurement, and methods.

Recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a dynamic process that often entails periods of drinking but has been defined primarily by abstinence. Recently, a broader interpretation of recovery was developed, including meeting the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) remission criteria and improved psychosocial functioning. This new understanding of recovery has facilitated the development of novel theories and methodologies. This paper reviews a new theoretical perspective of recovery, Reinforcer Pathology, and two novel methodological approaches in light of this broader view of recovery. Using this theoretical framework as a foundation, we propose an alternative perspective to explain the recovery process as it relates to environmental factors and valuation of the future; we suggest that changing the environment in which substances are available (e.g., increasing non-alcohol-related activities) and extending one’s temporal window are associated with improved recovery outcomes (e.g., remission and quality of life). In this review, we discuss two novel methodological approaches. The first uses latent profile analysis to show that using a measure of Relative Reinforcement Value of Alcohol-Free Activities is associated with a greater likelihood of belonging to a high functioning/infrequent heavy drinking recovery profile. The second developed an online national sample and used an accelerated longitudinal design to study longer-term recovery of up to 12 years over a 5-year study period. Reinforcer Pathology theory, novel methods, and measures may further our understanding of recovery and begin to address critical questions for future studies. Subsequent randomized clinical trials should examine whether the suggested targets and interventions based on the theoretical model improve recovery outcomes prospectively. Measuring and promoting alcohol-free activity engagement may facilitate improved recovery outcomes, while novel methodologies permit an understanding of returning to use or remission across different recovery durations.© 2024 Research Society on Alcohol.

