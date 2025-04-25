Recruitment Challenges in a Safety-Net Emergency Department

Photo Credit: Povozniuk

The following is a summary of “Barriers to recruitment of an observational SARS-CoV-2 emergency department cohort at Boston Medical Center,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Emergency Medicine by Thomson et al.

Recruiting study participants, particularly from historically underrepresented groups within safety-net hospitals (SNH), presented a significant challenge in research endeavors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study that summarized recruitment challenges, efforts to enhance inclusivity, and implementation barriers when enrolling individuals with COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019) from the emergency department (ED) in a SNH setting.

They enrolled individuals in the ED with confirmed COVID-19 at the largest SNH in New England to enhance inclusivity, the translated study materials were used to provide compensation (including transport and travel reimbursement), and offered flexible sample collection options, and engaged clinical staff. Key recruitment challenges were identified and categorized.

The results showed low recruitment and retention, with only 4 of 113 eligible individuals enrolled (n = 4 enrolled of n = 113 eligible by electronic medical record (EMR) review), reflecting a 3.5% enrollment rate. Barriers included clinical teams’ views on participant suitability, ongoing language challenges, limited ability to provide consent, participation burden, and discharge-related issues in the ED.

Investigators concluded that despite attempts to enhance research participation opportunities, the distinct challenges of SNH EDs necessitated prioritizing clinical staff involvement and institutional collaboration to foster inclusivity and community engagement for better research engagement in the SNH settings.

Source: bmcemergmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12873-025-01224-w