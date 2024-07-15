SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Rectal organoid morphology analysis (ROMA) as a novel physiological assay for diagnostic classification in cystic fibrosis.

Jul 15, 2024

Senne Cuyx,Anabela Santo Ramalho,Steffen Fieuws,Nikky Corthout,Marijke Proesmans,Mieke Boon,Kaline Arnauts,Marianne S Carlon,Sebastian Munck,Lieven Dupont,Kris De Boeck,François Vermeulen

  • Senne Cuyx

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Anabela Santo Ramalho

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Steffen Fieuws

    Interuniversity Center for Biostatistics and Statistical Bioinformatics, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Interuniversity Center for Biostatistics and Statistical Bioinformatics, Hasselt University, Hasselt, Belgium.

    Nikky Corthout

    VIB Bio Imaging Core and VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Neuroscience, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Marijke Proesmans

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Mieke Boon

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Kaline Arnauts

    Department of Chronic Diseases, Metabolism and Ageing (CHROMETA), Translational Research Center for Gastrointestinal Disorders (TARGID), KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Marianne S Carlon

    Center for Molecular Medicine, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Chronic Diseases and Metabolism, Laboratory of Respiratory Diseases and Thoracic Surgery (BREATHE), KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Sebastian Munck

    VIB Bio Imaging Core and VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Neuroscience, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Lieven Dupont

    Department of Chronic Diseases and Metabolism, Laboratory of Respiratory Diseases and Thoracic Surgery (BREATHE), KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Respiratory Diseases, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Kris De Boeck

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

    François Vermeulen

    Department of Development and Regeneration, Woman and Child Unit, CF Research Lab, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium francois.vermeulen@uzleuven.be.

    Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

