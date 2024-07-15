Rectal organoid morphology analysis (ROMA) as a novel physiological assay for diagnostic classification in cystic fibrosis.

Diagnosing cystic fibrosis (CF) is not always straightforward, in particular when sweat chloride concentration (SCC) is intermediate and <2 CF-causing variants are identified. The physiological CFTR assays proposed in the guidelines, nasal potential difference and intestinal current measurement, are not readily available nor feasible at all ages. Rectal organoid morphology analysis (ROMA) was previously shown to discriminate between organoids from subjects with and without CF based on a distinct phenotypical difference: compared with non-CF organoids, CF organoids have an irregular shape and lack a visible lumen. The current study serves to further explore the role of ROMA when a CF diagnosis is inconclusive.

Organoid morphology was analysed using the previously established ROMA protocol. Two indices were calculated: the circularity index to quantify the roundness of organoids and the intensity ratio as a measure of the presence of a central lumen.

Rectal organoids from 116 subjects were cultured and analysed together with the 189 subjects from the previous study. ROMA almost completely discriminated between CF and non-CF. ROMA indices correlated with SCC, pancreatic status and genetics, demonstrating convergent validity. For cases with an inconclusive diagnosis according to current guidelines, ROMA provided additional diagnostic information, with a diagnostic ROMA classification for 18 of 24 (75%).

ROMA provides additional information to support a CF diagnosis when SCC and genetics are insufficient for diagnostic classification. ROMA is standardised and can be centralised, allowing future inclusion in the diagnostic work-up as first-choice physiological assay in case of an unclear diagnosis.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2024. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.

Author admin