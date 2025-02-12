Recurrence Trends and Risk Factors for Multiple Skin Cancers

Photo Credit: Marco VDM

The following is a summary of “Frequency and timing of multiple skin cancer development in five cohorts,” published in the February 2025 issue of Dermatology by Wheless et al.

Many individuals developed multiple skin cancers, though most research focused solely on case status.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe the frequency and timing of individuals with multiple skin cancer treatments.

They carried out a longitudinal cohort study using claims and electronic health records to analyze the frequency of multiple skin cancers. A validated phenotype was applied to count individual skin cancer occurrences, ensuring accurate identification and analysis.

The results showed that the combined cohort included 55,08,374 individuals, with 13,102,123 total skin cancers treated. Among those treated, 43% were treated for more than 1 skin cancer, with most cases occurring within 2 years of the initial treatment. Additionally, 3% of individuals were treated for 10 or more skin cancers, contributing 22% of all treated cases.

Investigators concluded that given the high recurrence rate of skin cancer, improved data formatting could better identify high-risk individuals for multiple skin cancers and those who might not benefit from ongoing annual surveillance.

