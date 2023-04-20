The following is a summary of the “Incidence and factors predictive of recurrent thrombosis in people with non-cirrhotic portal vein thrombosis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Hepatology by Baiges, et al.

In patients with non-cirrhotic splanchnic vein thrombosis (NC-SVT) who do not have underlying thrombophilia, long-term anticoagulation is not recommended according to clinical recommendations because of the low risk of recurrent thrombosis (RT). Our primary objective was to characterize the frequency of RT among those who have NC-SVT but have no reason to use long-term anticoagulant medication. The second objective was to find potential risk variables for RT and then validate them in a validation cohort. This is a multicenter, retrospective observational study of 64 individuals with non-cirrhotic splanchnic vein thrombosis (NC-SVT) due to idiopathic/local factor(s). In addition, the potential utility of additional thrombophilic factors in predicting RT was evaluated in a subset of 48 people. Seventy people with idiopathic or local factor NC-SVT confirmed the results.

In the training cohort of 64 people, 17 developed splanchnic and/or extrasplanchnic RT (overall-RT) during follow-up (cumulative incidence: 2.1% at 1 year; 2.9% at 2 years; 19.1% at 5 years; 34.1% at 10 years). Also, 53% of those with splanchnic RT showed no signs of illness. None of the clinical or biochemical indicators could be used to predict overall RT. Nevertheless, factor VIII >150% was the only independent predictor predicting overall-RT in the 48 patients who also underwent a comprehensive thrombophilic investigation (hazard ratio 7.10, 95% CI 2.17-23.17, P< 0.01).

Overall-RT was found in 19 people (27%) in the validation cohort and was predicted by factor VIII >150% (hazard ratio 3.71, 95% CI 1.31-10.5, P< 0.01). Individuals with idiopathic and local factor aetiology-related NC-SVT confirmed factor VIII’s prognostic significance. Individuals with idiopathic or local factor NC-SVT are at higher risk of developing overall RT. Splanchnic RT often presents no symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose without screening. Those at high risk of overall RT who might benefit from long-term anticoagulation may be identified by factor VIII values of 150%.

