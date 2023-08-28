Recurrent urinary tract infections led to the diagnosis of cross-renal ectopia: A case report.

Crossed renal ectopy (CRE) is a very rare congenital kidney anomaly. CRE is usually asymptomatic and is most often discovered incidentally, but the patient may sometimes develop various renal manifestations.

We report a case of a girl who was symptomatic of several episodes of urinary tract infections and whose investigations including ultrasound, uroscan, renal scan and voiding cystourethrogram concluded that she had a crossed left renal ectopy without vesico-ureteral reflux. A regular Follow-up revealed no further symptoms or complications, with partial resolution of the hydronephrosis, and no recurrence of urinary tract infections after hygienic rules. This case didn’t require surgical intervention.

CRE is an infrequently occurring congenital malformation. Uroscan is an excellent tool to describe the full anatomical details of this pathology; and the information provided is crucial for surgeons, nephrologists, and radiologists to aid in the proper handling of this pathology.

CRE is a rare disease that can be diagnosed incidentally. Treatment is only indicated if complications occur or if there is other associated renal disease. Patients require continuous follow-up and need to be examined for potential complications.

Author admin