Reddit Insights: Patient Perspectives on Vaginal Estrogen

The following is a summary of “Wealth of Knowledge and Passion: Patient Perspectives on Vaginal Estrogen as Expressed on Reddit,” published in the December 2023 issue of Urology by Stair, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to conduct a qualitative analysis of women’s knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs regarding genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) and vaginal estrogen therapy, as expressed on Reddit, a public and anonymous internet forum for discussion and information sharing.

The “r/menopause” Subreddit, boasting over 30,000 subscribers, was queried for “vaginal estrogen” to gather relevant postings in October 2022. The posts were subjected to qualitative analysis by two independent researchers. Grounded theory principles were employed, and initial themes were identified and refined to derive emergent concepts.

A total of 67 unique posts, along with 1,101 responses, were analyzed. Qualitative examination unveiled five preliminary themes: inquiries regarding medication usage, concerns about medication side effects, exploration of medication alternatives, frustration with the medical system, and seeking validation for symptoms and experiences. From these themes, three emergent concepts emerged: women experiencing bothersome menopausal symptoms desire compassionate and effective medical treatment, women actively engage in their health and healthcare decisions, and women perceive a lack of seriousness in addressing their concerns, prompting them to seek validation for their medical conditions.

Peri- and post-menopausal women exhibit numerous questions and concerns regarding GSM and vaginal estrogen therapy. They also express frustrations, including issues with accessing healthcare and uncertainties about vaginal estrogen usage. By gaining insights into patient perspectives, physicians can better understand and address women’s needs, thereby enhancing care for GSM.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00797-5/abstract