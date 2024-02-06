Redefining Brain Health in Multiple Sclerosis: Exploring New Perspectives

The following is a summary of “Towards new perspectives: A scoping review and meta-synthesis to redefine brain health for multiple sclerosis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Wills et al.

Researchers launched a retrospective study to analyze the evolving and diverse application of “brain health” within multiple sclerosis (MS) research.

Following the Joanna Briggs Institute’s methodological framework, they performed a scoping review to gather evidence on brain health for MS. Employing six search strategies; they conducted a thorough literature search to retrieve scientific and grey literature sources. All evidence sources were qualitatively charted and synthesized (meta-synthesis) based on their definitions of brain health, outcome measures, and elements of a brain-healthy lifestyle.

The results showed 70 evidence sources (34 peer-reviewed, 36 grey literature). Of these, slightly over half (n = 40, 57%) defined brain health. The most common definition referenced the biomedical model of neurological reserve (n = 22, 55%), a self-remodeling theory aiming to maintain optimal brain function. Twenty-nine outcome measures for brain health were identified, with magnetic resonance imaging metrics (n = 25, 83%) being the most frequent. Physical activity emerged as the most prevalent brain-healthy lifestyle element (n = 44), followed by smoking avoidance (n = 26) and diet (n = 24).

They concluded that prioritizing brain health beyond purely medical aspects emerged as crucial for optimal MS management, prompting a proposed definition encompassing broader biopsychosocial factors.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ene.16210