The following is a summary of the “Redefining “low risk”: Outcomes of surgical aortic valve replacement in low-risk patients in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement era,” published in the February 2023 issue of Journal of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Johnstone, et al.

Aortic valve replacement (AVR) is recommended for low-risk, asymptomatic patients by guidelines. Now that even low-risk patients can benefit from transcatheter aortic valve replacement (AVR), it is crucial to have an understanding of the most recent advances in surgical AVR (SAVR) for this patient group. Consequently, they compared the results of SAVR in low-risk patients with the results expected from Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) models and evaluated their chances of survival over the course of the intermediate term.

There were 3,493 isolated SAVRs performed on 3,474 patients with an STS predicted risk of mortality 4% between January 2005 and January 2017.

Depending on the year of surgery, the STS-expected outcomes for operative mortality and major morbidity or mortality were compared with the observed outcomes. Risk factors for these outcomes were determined using logistic regression analysis. Time-related mortality in patients was monitored. The observed:expected ratio for mortality was 0.27 (95% CI, 0.14-0.42), for stroke it was 0.65 (95% CI, 0.41-0.89), and for reoperation it was 0.50 (95% CI, 0.42-0.60). There were 15 operative deaths observed (0.43%) and 55 expected (1.6%). While the expected risk of STS remained around 12%, the probability of experiencing major morbidity or mortality steadily decreased from 8% in 2006 to 6% in 2011 to 5% in 2016.

The presence of mitral valve regurgitation, ventricular hypertrophy, pulmonary, renal, and hepatic failure, coronary artery disease, and an earlier surgery date were all independent risk factors. At 1, 5, and 9 years, survival rates were 98%, 91%, and 82%, respectively, which is higher than what would be expected in an age- and race- and sex-matched US population. Current SAVR risk is overestimated by STS models, lending credence to the need for a more adaptable quality assessment programme at high-volume centres. There is strong evidence that SAVR in low-risk patients improves survival, which lends credence to the concept of early surgery and serves as a benchmark for transcatheter AVR.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022522321005717