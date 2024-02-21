Reduced Complications in Penile Prosthesis Placement: SingD vs. SeqD

Photo Credit: Champpixs

The following is a summary of “Single Dilation in Primary Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Placement Is Associated With Fewer Corporal Complications Than Sequential Dilation,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Urology by Chang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare outcomes between single dilation (SingD) and sequential dilation (SeqD) in primary penile implantation, proposing the hypothesis that patients undergoing SeqD exhibited higher rates of noninfectious complications.

Conducting a multicenter retrospective analysis on men undergoing primary inflatable penile prosthesis placement, they evaluated intraoperative complications and postoperative noninfectious outcomes for both SingD and SeqD groups. Multivariable analysis was employed to identify predictors of complications.

Of 3,293 eligible patients, 379 were matched in each group (SingD and SeqD). No significant differences emerged in intraoperative complications or cylinder length (20 cm, interquartile range [IQR] 18-21 cm, vs. 20 cm, IQR 18-20 cm, respectively; P = .4). Multivariable analysis revealed SeqD (OR 5.23, IQR 2.74-10, P < .001) and older age (OR 1.04, IQR 1.01-1.06, P = .007) as predictors of postoperative noninfectious complications. Notably, there were no significant variations in intraoperative complications or cylinder length between the SingD and SeqD groups.

In uncomplicated patients without fibrosis, employing SingD during inflatable penile prosthesis placement is considered a safe technique. This approach minimizes postoperative adverse events, supports device longevity, and ensures maintenance of cylinder length. The study underscored the efficacy of SingD as a viable option in primary penile implantation procedures.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00682-9/fulltext