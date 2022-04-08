Free fatty acid receptor 4 (FFAR4) is a G-protein-coupled membrane receptor that is abundant in macrophages and increases insulin sensitivity. Researchers previously discovered a link between the FFAR4 rs11187533 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) and a variety of obesity-related comorbidities. For a study, researchers sought to examine the levels of FFAR4 expression in children who had obesity and other comorbidities. The study included 38 obese youngsters. An anthropometric and clinical assessment was carried out. Fasting circumstances were used to acquire a venous sample. A metabolic risk indicator was added to the biochemical analysis. The rs11187533 FFAR4 SNP was isolated and genotyped. To examine gene expression, a real-time PCR approach was used. The 2Ct technique was used to calculate the relative FFAR4 mRNA levels.

FFAR4 expression levels differed significantly between the CC and CT-TT genotypes of the rs11187533 FFAR4 SNP (P=0.034). T, the minor allele, had greater levels of FFAR4 expression. They discovered that a decrease in FFAR4 expression was linked to severe obesity (P=0.032). Children with greater insulin (P=0.008) and homeostasis model assessment insulin resistance values (P = 0.012) and lower quantitative insulin-sensitivity check index (P=0.033) had the lowest FFAR4 expression levels. In youngsters, FFAR4 underexpression was related to severe obesity and characteristics suggestive of obesity comorbidities. The existence of the C allele rs11187533 FFAR4 SNP may have affected this underexpression.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/04000/Reduced_Free_Fatty_Acid_Receptor_4_Gene_Expression.22.aspx