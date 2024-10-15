SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Reducing Opioid Use in Acute Dental Pain Management Through Evidence-Based Alternatives

Oct 15, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Carrasco-Labra A, et al. Evidence-based clinical practice guideline for the pharmacologic management of acute dental pain in adolescents, adults, and older adults: A report from the American Dental Association Science and Research Institute, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Pennsylvania. J Am Dent Assoc. 2024;155(2):102-117.e9. doi:10.1016/j.adaj.2023.10.009

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Fall Clinical: Course Curriculum

This year, attendees will have access to a peer-created curriculum covering the latest advancements in dermatology. There are more than...

Virtual Meeting

Fall Clinical is providing both in-person and virtual annual meeting registration options this year. For those not able to attend...

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement