Reevaluating PCOS Phenotypes: Towards Reclassification and Personalized Therapy

The following is a summary of “Questioning PCOS phenotypes for reclassification and tailored therapy,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Myers, et al.

Performing accurate assessments is vital to make the right choice when picking the appropriate therapies. Particularly, this was the case with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), the symptoms of which have lately led to the hypothesis that a variety of distinct circumstances may cause it. In particular, this is the situation with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Patients who suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) not only have substantial metabolic issues, such as insulin resistance, which may make their typical symptoms much worse, but they also have abnormalities in reproductive and hormonal processes, which are the defining characteristics of the disorder.

Taking into consideration the fact that the Rotterdam criteria do not take this into account, as well as the fact that medical professionals have lately started to consider them to be inaccurate diagnostic tools, it is difficult to decide whether or not the term “PCOS” is appropriate for all of the symptoms that are seen. To advocate for a revision to the definition of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), the purpose of the study was to compile and evaluate the scientific results that raise issues about the definition of PCOS. This opinion was presented in the form of a report.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276023001583