Reporting outcomes of myopic photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) in a mainly ethnic Chinese population in Singapore.

To assess the incidence and associations of corneal haze and endothelial cell count (ECC) loss up to 12 months after PRK.

Retrospective case series in a tertiary eye centre.

158 patients (309 eyes) with mean age of 22.1 ± 3.4 years. Majority were Chinese (97.4%) and male (97.4%). Mean pre-operative spherical equivalent was -3.33 ± 1.15 D.

Eyes were categorised based on post-operative haze severity. Multivariate analysis adjusting for age, use of intra-operative mitomycin-C (MMC), pre-operative sphere and cylinder was performed.

Refractive outcomes and corneal haze 3 and 12 months after PRK. ECC measurements obtained before PRK and at variable periods post-operatively.

At 12 months, overall Efficacy Index was 0.98 and Safety Index was 1.09. 8 (2.5%) eyes underwent enhancement surgery. Analysis performed on 295 eyes which did not undergo enhancement and had complete clinical data demonstrated decrease in incidence of haze from 38.2% at 3 months to 9.3% at 12 months. Higher myopia was associated with increased haze severity at 3 months (OR, 1.36; P = 0.005). Higher astigmatism was associated with increased haze severity at 3 (OR, 1.65; P = 0.018) and 12 months (OR, 2.32; P = 0.015). Intra-operative MMC was not associated with haze severity nor ECC loss.

Myopia and astigmatism were associated with increased corneal haze severity. Intra-operative MMC did not accelerate ECC loss. Overall, PRK is effective, predictable and safe in Asian eyes. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

