With the sweeping rise of COVID-19, telemedicine has taken healthcare by storm. During the local surges, this served as a mandated way of maintaining safe distancing. But as things come back to a new normal and as we decide where telemedicine fi ts in to a clinic structure, it might be worth asking: should patients have the option for in-person care? Is refusing telemedicine in favor of being physically seen a choice patients should be able to make?
