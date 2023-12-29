Regulation of Airway Inflammation through Neuroimmune Pathways

The following is a summary of “Neuroimmune pathways regulating airway inflammation,” published in the November 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Trevizan-Bau, et al.

Airways disorders are frequently accompanied by inflammation, which has been recognized for a long time to contribute to blockage, mucus hypersecretion, dyspnea, cough, and other distinctive symptoms in patients with these diseases. Therefore, clinical therapies often focus on inflammation to reverse lung disease and lower morbidity. The airways and lungs are heavily innervated by subsets of nerve fibers, which are affected by pulmonary inflammation and likely serve as major regulators of immune cell activity.

These nerve fibers are involved in the regulation of immune cell function. The strong spatial linkages between immune cells and airway nerve fibers, the complimentary neurological and immune signaling pathways, the local specialized airway chemosensory cells, and the devoted reflex circuits all contribute to maintaining this bidirectional neuroimmune interaction.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the most current research that has been conducted on this subject and give the most recent data that supports the function that neuroimmune interactions play in airway inflammation. Furthermore, they expanded this evidence to include a synthesis of considerations for the practical translation of these findings to enhance the care of patients with airway illnesses.

