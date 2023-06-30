The following is a summary of “CircPLXNB2 regulates acute myeloid leukemia progression through miR-654-3p/CCND1 axis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Wang, et al.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a prevalent hematological malignancy, and circular RNAs (circRNAs) have emerged as important regulators of gene expression in cancer biology. For a study, researchers sought to identify new prognostic and therapeutic targets associated with AML.

Using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), the expression levels of circRNA Plexin B2 (circPLXNB2), microRNA-654-3p (miR-654-3p), and cyclin D1 protein (CCND1) mRNA were assessed. The stability of circPLXNB2 was determined through RNase R and Actinomycin D assays. Cell proliferation was measured using cell counting kit-8 (CCK-8) and 5′-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EDU) assays. Western blot analysis was performed to evaluate protein content. Flow cytometry was used to analyze cell apoptosis and cell cycle distribution. A dual-luciferase reporter assay confirmed the relationship between miR-654-3p and circPLXNB2 or CCND1.

The study found that circPLXNB2 exhibited high expression in AML patients and cells. Additionally, circPLXNB2 was more stable compared to linear PLXNB2. Knockdown of circPLXNB2 impacted AML cell proliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle distribution. The study revealed that circPLXNB2 acted as a sponge for miR-654-3p, influencing the progression of AML cells by targeting miR-654-3p. Furthermore, miR-654-3p targeted CCND1, and its suppression contributed to the inhibition of AML progression. The study demonstrated that circPLXNB2 regulated CCND1 expression through its interaction with miR-654-3p.

In conclusion, the study showed that circPLXNB2 was highly expressed in AML patients and cells. It played a role in modulating tumor progression through the circPLXNB2/miR-654-3p/CCND1 axis. The findings suggest that circPLXNB2 may serve as a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of AML.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2220522